Another former Penn State field general has officially transferred away from the program.
Micah Bowens, a former 3-star dual-threat recruit out of Las Vegas, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he’d be joining Lincoln Riley’s program at Oklahoma.
Momma, I’m a Sooner #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/d0CVkMvoJZ— Micah Bowens II (@micah_bowens) January 19, 2021
Bowens didn’t see the field in his one season as a Nittany Lion.
