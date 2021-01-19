Another former Penn State field general has officially transferred away from the program.

Micah Bowens, a former 3-star dual-threat recruit out of Las Vegas, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he’d be joining Lincoln Riley’s program at Oklahoma.

Bowens didn’t see the field in his one season as a Nittany Lion.

