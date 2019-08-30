After a slow start to the preseason, Trace McSorley has turned in his two best showings of the summer in consecutive games.

The Baltimore Ravens sixth-round pick has made considerable strides in recent weeks, and his play might have earned himself a spot on the Baltimore Ravens’ 53-man roster.

Following an excellent performance against the Eagles last week, in which McSorley was 19-of-28 for 203 passing yards and three total touchdowns, the former Nittany Lions quarterback completed 15-of-27 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in a Ravens victory over the Washington Redskins.

One of the highlights of McSorley’s performance came late in the second quarter when he connected with Jaleel Scott for a 24-yard touchdown. The touchdown pass concluded a 13-play drive for the Ravens and gave the visitors the lead heading into the halftime break.

In his second straight start, McSorley made his case for a roster spot, as he commanded the offense for nearly three quarters, before being replaced by Jack Callahan.

Over four games, McSorley was 51-for-90 for 534 yards and a completion percentage of 56 percent through the air. He threw four touchdowns and two interceptions, and stamped his name all over the Ravens’ preseason record book.

With 53-man roster cuts taking place across the NFL in the next 24 hours, McSorley did express some nerves regarding his future.

“There’ll definitely be nerves along with it, just a lot of kind of that waiting period where you don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen,” he told Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “So there’ll be definitely be nerves involved.”

Keeping McSorley on the roster would likely mean that the Ravens will keep three quarterbacks active on gameday, a move that is not too common in the NFL.

However, head coach John Harbaugh is a fan of the rookie quarterback. In talking to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Harbaugh seem to reveal that McSorley is on the inside track to securing a roster spot in Baltimore.

John Harbaugh on Trace McSorley: “I don’t think it’s a matter of whether Trace has earned a place on the team. He would have a role for us. It’s just a matter of strategy right now. It’s something Eric [DeCosta] and Ozzie [Newsome] will talk a lot about over the next few hours.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 30, 2019

While it was uncertain if he would make the Week 1 roster or hold a spot on the practice squad heading into the preseason, it looks as if the Ravens have plans to not only keep McSorley on the roster heading into the season, but to hold onto the developing quarterback for years to come.