Penn State Vice President for Collegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour put out a statement following the Big Ten’s announcement that the college football season will resume in October.

Football will return Oct. 24! A message from VP For Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour:#WeAre pic.twitter.com/UyaYlEK8ib — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) September 16, 2020

Barbour begins the statement saying she is thankful the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COPC) considered the information presented to them by the return to competition task force.

Barbour also says that she appreciates the COPC’s vigilance in keeping the health and well-being of the student-athletes as the top priority and deciding to return to play after it was determined it could be done safely.

The statement continues with Barbour expressing her excitement for athletic competition and how it is a positive for the campus community and Penn State nation.

The statement finishes with Barbour saying that the Big Ten has placed health and safety at the forefront and the outlined return to competition places the priority on that principle as well as establishing research initiatives as we work together to address health and societal impacts of COIVD-19.

