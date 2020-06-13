men's basketball christian hackenberg
Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg is looking to continue throwing at a professional level, but not on a football field.

Hackenberg, who had a short stint in the NFL after a successful career in Happy Valley, is pursuing a professional baseball career, according to a report by NBC 10 in Philadelphia.

Hackenberg was last on an NFL roster in 2018 and most recently played professionally for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.

In another video posted by NBC 10's Rob Kuestner, Hackenberg threw pitches in front of former Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Kulik, who is now the head baseball coach at Rutgers University-Camden.

The former Nittany Lion quarterback last played organized baseball for Fork Union Military Academy as a high-schooler.

