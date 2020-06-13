Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg is looking to continue throwing at a professional level, but not on a football field.

Hackenberg, who had a short stint in the NFL after a successful career in Happy Valley, is pursuing a professional baseball career, according to a report by NBC 10 in Philadelphia.

That is former Penn State quarterback ⁦@chackenberg1⁩ who is aiming for a pro career in baseball and throwing better than 90 mph. His story tonight ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ at 6 and 11. pic.twitter.com/Pt9ENO7RY4 — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 13, 2020

Hackenberg was last on an NFL roster in 2018 and most recently played professionally for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.

In another video posted by NBC 10's Rob Kuestner, Hackenberg threw pitches in front of former Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Kulik, who is now the head baseball coach at Rutgers University-Camden.

More from Christian Hackenberg’s workout today. Under the watchful tutelage of @RKulik28.Much more tonight at 6 and 11 on @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/fiHa0lXIVF — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 13, 2020

The former Nittany Lion quarterback last played organized baseball for Fork Union Military Academy as a high-schooler.