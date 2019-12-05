Now’s the time where juniors have to make that difficult decision to either stay for another year or enter the NFL Draft.

There are plenty of Penn State players who have to make that difficult decision, with a few already making their mind.

Here’s a list of who has made their decision.

Yetur Gross-Matos

Gross-Matos is the first Nittany Lion to enter his name into the NFL Draft.

The defensive end had 8.5 sacks 39 total tackles on the season.

Many analysts believe that he can go in the 1st round of the draft.

Michal Menet

Penn State is no stranger to having offensive lineman declare early, but that’s not the case this time with Menet.

The center announced on Twitter that he will remain with the Nittany Lions, saying there is unfinished business.

Pat Freiermuth

The sophomore tight end was actually eligible to enter the NFL Draft, but he decided that he wanted to stay in State College.

Immediately after the game against Rutgers, Freiermuth announced on Twitter that he will be returning for his junior season.

The Massachusetts native finished the regular season with 468 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and will be a big part of the offense next season.

There will be plenty of other names that will have to make a decision in the coming weeks. While this is just speculation, those players could include:

KJ Hamler

To be announced.

Tariq Castro-Fields, Shaka Toney, Lamont Wade, Antonio Shelton, and Will Fries.