As the temperature dropped below 40 degrees on a chilly State College October night, a brave number of Penn State students and fans lined up on the HUB Lawn, with a long night ahead of them.

ESPN’s hit show College GameDay is back at Penn State for the third straight year and fan’s began camping out as early as 9 p.m. on Friday night to get their front-row spot on the show on Saturday morning.

The earliest of the arrivals was Penn State freshman Andrew Connelly who was prepared for the 12-hour wait, even though he has “no idea” what to expect from Saturday’s show.

“It’s a part of the experience,” Connelly (freshman, DUS) said. “I’m just trying to make the most of the White Out, I get goosebumps thinking about it.”

Some Penn State fans that lined up were more experienced with the College GameDay preparation and even brought with them chairs and a heater, to make the long wait overnight much more bearable.

“I don’t know why I never thought about chairs until last year,” Jeremy Hayes said. “We brought them and I was like, ‘I’m going to buy $5 chairs and just leave them there’ and now my wife works down on College Ave and I was like ‘I can bring a heater and just stash it in her office before we go in.’”

But while being very prepared for the long wait, Hayes, who is at his eighth College GameDay, wasn’t quite as prepared with his sign as it was being created while he was sitting in his chair.

“I was just joking with some friends and said ‘we should get a bunch of dreadlock wigs to wear to GameDay’ and they said they would fund it and pass them out to people,” Hayes said. “I emailed Franklin about it and said ‘what do you think about that?’ He gave his standard answer, like ‘I’m just focused on Michigan, appreciate it, I’d be all about it but no.’

“But that was where my sign was it originally so I’m sort of revamping that now.”

The line though wasn’t all Penn State fans though, as one Michigan fan made the trek and was huddled with his buddies on the cold HUB lawn.

This will be Michael Seck’s second College GameDay experience with his first being an Ohio State-Michigan game and he is eager to see how Penn State compares.

“I’ve been to a Michigan-Ohio State game which was a lot of fun so hopefully this will be a lot of fun too,” Seck said. “I expect the same.”

But Seck isn’t totally convinced that the White Out atmosphere will be able to surpass the one of the historic rivalry game.

“I don’t know, that is a pretty crazy atmosphere,” Seck said. “I’d be impressed if it does.”

While these fans of Penn State and Michigan have a long wait ahead of them, they are doing it out of a love of a TV program with the ultimate goal of creating memories.

“Talking about it a year from now, like remember that stupid thing we did,” Hayes said.

According to Penn State athletics, fans are allowed to line up for access to the pit Saturday at 5:30 a.m. with the pit opening an hour later at 6:30 a.m.

College GameDay will air live from the HUB Lawn starting at 9 a.m. and will conclude with Lee Corso’s headgear pick at noon.

Penn State and Michigan are set to kickoff at 7:30 on ABC for the much anticipated White Out game.