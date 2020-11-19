Will Levis has sparked a quarterback competition.

Levis took over for Sean Clifford in the second quarter of the Nittany Lions’ game against Nebraska, after two turnovers from Clifford gave the Huskers an early lead.

Clifford now has six interceptions on the season, after throwing only seven all of last season, as well as two fumbles that have been returned for touchdowns.

Penn State has not named a starter for Saturday's game against Iowa, but Levis is certainly in consideration more than he was a week ago.

“We feel really good about both of our quarterbacks,” offensive lineman Michal Menet said. “Will was able to give us a spark in that game that we needed, but at the end of the day we’re confident in both of our quarterbacks and trust both of them a ton.”

One thing stands out that has been repeated by players and James Franklin since the loss to Nebraska — Levis had a spark that was needed.

“[Levis] is a strong-armed player, high energy and high character guy,” linebacker Ellis Brooks said. “Both of them are great players. Will came in and gave us that spark.”

Levis went 14-for-31 passing for 219 yards, which included a 74-yard bomb to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

With the result against Nebraska remaining the same as the prior three games of the season — another first half deficit created by turnovers and a slow offensive start proving to be too much to overcome — Levis might be the answer that Penn State is hoping for.

He’s been far from perfect in his few moments of action this season — a delay of game penalty and a costly fumble inside Indiana’s 10-yard line killed a potential scoring drive in the opening week.

But what he showed against the Huskers was that he can be the guy at quarterback, if needed.

“Both of them are elusive players, can use their legs, obviously Will is used a lot in the quarterback run game,” Brooks said. “He can bring you different aspects in your fits and schemes.”

The Nittany Lions have relied heavily on Clifford running the ball this season — he is fifth in the Big Ten in rushing attempts this season with 58 and the only quarterback inside the top-10 in rushing attempts.

Levis is a more natural dual-threat quarterback and has been used in packages as a designed runner throughout his time at Penn State.

Levis carried the ball 18 times against Nebraska, which was the most on the team, and tallied 61 yards, just five less than running back Devyn Ford, who nearly matched his season-high of 69 yards on the ground.

“Will does a fairly good job with the read-option and stuff like that, it helps with the system — so does Sean, too,” Ford said. “It helps a lot, what we do with both our quarterbacks, and it definitely gives the running backs a little bit of a break, take the ball off of us.”

Levis got extended play-time last season against Ohio State when Clifford went out with an injury. In that game, Levis ran 18 times for 34 yards and scored a touchdown as the Nittany Lions attempted to mount a comeback — he was a spark in that moment as well.

“Will is just a workhorse like so many guys in this program. Will really just kept his head down and grinded every day,” Mustipher said. “No matter what his role is, I saw him working when he was where he was freshman year — a lot of guys were in front of him, he wasn’t playing, he was redshirting.”

Levis has been a key part of the offense as the backup quarterback since the start of last season.

His teammates have noticed that his work ethic and mentality have put him in position to succeed.

“I always see him coaching up guys, I always see him being energetic on the field,” Mustipher said. “That’s what you want from your best players on the football team.”

Now, with Penn State yet to name a starting quarterback ahead of its game against Iowa, Levis has the chance to get increased reps with the starters and prepare for another potentially expanded role.

“[I’m] really excited to see what he can do against Iowa, having a great week of preparation,” Brooks said. “I think he’s going to go out there and perform well.”

