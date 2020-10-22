Both Indiana and Penn State have some of the top individual talents in the Big Ten at specific positions this season.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup in Bloomington, here are some of the key matchups between the Hoosiers and the Nittany Lions.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields vs. WR Ty Fryfogle

Ty Fryfogle caused a lot of problems for Penn State’s secondary last season when the two teams met.

His five catches for 131 yards and a touchdown marked a career high for the receiver.

Indiana threw the ball 41 times and came up with 371 yards in the air, which made up the majority of its offense.

The Hoosiers will likely look to attack the Nittany Lions’ secondary once again, and they have multiple weapons to do so outside of Fryfogle.

S Lamont Wade vs. WR Whop Philyor

Philyor led Indiana in receiving yards last season and finished fourth in the Big Ten with just over 1,000 yards.

He’ll line up mostly in the slot, and if Penn State plays its nickel package with the same alignment as it did last season, Wade will likely have most of the coverage matchups with Philyor.

Philyor didn’t make much of an impact in last year’s game between these two sides, but he will be someone who quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will look to get involved early and often with his big play potential.

OT Caleb Jones vs DE Jayson Oweh

Indiana’s left tackle Caleb Jones will be tasked with stopping defensive end Oweh from getting to Penix Jr.

Jones is one of the more experienced players on the Indiana offensive line, while Oweh will look to make his mark early as a starter in 2020.

Jones gave up one sack to Yetur Gross-Matos last season but kept the pocket clean for his quarterback outside of that.

If Oweh is able to get his way with Jones, it could be a long game for Penix Jr., who will likely be dropping back to pass over 30 times.

Any PSU WR against the IU secondary

Last year, Penn State struggled to get much of anything going in the air against the Hoosiers, and it will look to change that on Saturday.

Sean Clifford threw for just 179 yards on 11 completed passes, and no Nittany Lion receiver had more than two catches for over 52 yards.

Indiana’s secondary isn’t what it was a season ago, though.

Khalil Bryant, arguably its best defensive back, graduated at the end of last year, and there are multiple injuries in this position group as well; redshirt senior defensive back Marcelino Ball is out for the season with a torn ACL.

If any of Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington or Cam Sullivan-Brown can take advantage of their matchups and give Clifford options in the passing game, it could open up the entire offense for Penn State and take pressure off the defense.