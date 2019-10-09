24/7 College Football promised an inside, exclusive look at the Penn State football program and while it didn’t necessarily show anything unprecedented or surprising, it emphasized and displayed the culture of the program that James Franklin has built in Happy Valley.

The episode was full of a common theme — family.

Whether it was the coaches and all of their families having a meal together on Monday and Franklin interacting with all the coaches kids, or the “Wild Dogs” heading to dinner at The Field on Wednesday night, or Franklin sitting at home with his daughters watching football or Tariq Castro-Fields leading the team in prayer before a Friday night meal, family quickly became a theme.

And that doesn’t come as a surprise.

Franklin has developed this group of players and coaches into a family and is one of the things he emphasizes anytime he can.

In one week, HBO showed what Franklin has tried to establish in Penn State. The show chose to highlight the new culture Franklin has established, and not focus on the tradition around the Penn State program.

HBO didn’t completely ignore the past, but it chose to show it as a building block to what the program is now.

Another part of the Penn State program that quickly became a common theme in the episode was a balance of work and fun.

HBO captured many raw moments of joy from Franklin and the players whether it was an assistant leading a dance party before a meeting or the celebration after the victory over Purdue.

It became clear that Penn State likes to have fun and the team enjoys its moments together, but when it's time to work, the switch gets flipped.

But this Penn State team is a little different, they are using the fun to fuel the competitive energy.

One scene that displayed this was when KJ Hamler and Garrett Taylor were in the weight room competing in who could jump the highest.

Taylor ended up coming out on top much to the dismay of Hamler who immediately called it “fraud.”

But the episode also made it clear that it’s not all fun and games in the Penn State program. It showed the physical moments in practice, the coaches fixing mistakes and the emphasis on the “1-0” mindset that Franklin has established.

Franklin likes to have the two sides of the game balanced and HBO was able to show it.

HBO also showed the big personalities of Penn State and the cameras were constantly following Hamler, Sean Clifford and Micah Parsons.

Early in the episode, the show explained the unique bond between Hamler and Clifford, once again bestowing the family values on the program.

Defensive line coach Sean Spencer also played a large role in the episode and for good reason as he is the perfect example of the family value that remained throughout the episode.

Spencer was shown driving his Harley motorcycle into the Lasch Building and from the moment he came on camera his energy and motivation were conveyed to the audience.

HBO showed the dog tag ritual that the defensive line does every Friday night before a game where a player picks a dog tag with another players name on it and they become bonded for that they. They play for each other.

Spencer then gives a motivational speech before the Friday night meeting ended and last weekend it ended with “if you don’t fight for each other, we have nothing”.

Family reigned supreme throughout the entire “inside look” at the Penn State football program.

And yes it showed the stars of the team, it showed everyone the fun sides of football, it showed the tough times of football and sometimes the raw emotion that comes with the game but the episode always came full circle back to the idea of family.