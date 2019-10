KJ Hamler led the way for Penn State on Saturday, and he has earned some recognition because of it.

The redshirt sophomore receiver was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following hid standout performance against the Wolverines.

Hamler hauled in six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

This is the first time he has won Offensive Player of the Week. He was named Freshman of the Week following the Ohio State game last season.