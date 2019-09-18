It’s difficult to criticize a team that’s 3-0.

Penn State has walked into Beaver Stadium three times, and each time has walked out with a win.

That’s always the goal, but this first quarter of the season hasn’t been pretty.

There were points over the last two weeks where the Nittany Lions struggled. And it occurred against competition that isn’t up to the standard of most of the Big Ten.

Penn State doesn’t play this weekend, and that’s probably for the best.

Usually, teams get only one bye week over the course of the season, but due to some changes in scheduling, teams now get two. The first one couldn’t have come at a better time for the Nittany Lions.

Some teams have already had their bye weeks after a game or two. That is probably too small of a sample size to make adjustments.

Three games should be enough of a litmus test for Penn State to know what adjustments it needs to make.

The offense knows this.

“Yes, just to fix all of the nicks and stuff, you know?” KJ Hamler said. “Like I said, we’ve still got a lot to prove. A lot of players on this team got a lot to prove as well. We just have to get in the film room, take this bye week to recover, be smart about it, and do extra work just to get us on top.”

There are certainly question marks on the offensive side of the ball, especially with Penn State’s next game being on the road.

Can Sean Clifford be more consistent? Can Ricky Slade step up in the running game? Can the offensive line improve?

Penn State can try and answer these questions this week, while giving its players some necessary rest.

In addition, it seemed like the Maryland game, which takes place next Friday night, would throw a wrench into the Nittany Lion’s routine.

But the bye week should provide an avenue to easily adjust.

“Our players, we usually give them the bye week off so they can make plans, sometimes weddings and things show up on those weekends, or they just get home to see their families or go to a high school game,” Franklin said during his radio show two weeks ago.”

“Well, for us, I wanted to make sure our players and their parents to know, that they didn’t make any plans because we play Maryland on a Friday, so that bye week isn’t really a normal bye weekend, because that Saturday will now be our Sunday practice, now Sunday will be our Monday off day, so that we can have a normal week of our prep, because we play Maryland on a Friday.”

“The second bye week will be a true bye week for us, but that first one doesn’t work out that way because we’re bumped on one day in our normal protocol.”

Penn State should thank whoever's responsibility it was to schedule. Because they get to keep the same routine, plus get the time to figure out what needs improving.