With Penn State comfortably nursing a 45-0 lead on Friday night, James Franklin turned the offense over to his backup quarterback.

Even though the outcome of the game had been decided long before the second half got underway, Will Levis stepped onto the field as if the score was tied and his team needed a go-ahead touchdown.

For those that know Levis, or any of the four Penn State quarterbacks, this competitive mindset is hardly unusual.

“Our goal in the quarterback room is to go into every week with the expectation that you’re the starting quarterback,” Levis said. “That’s how I try to approach every game, and I plan on being ready to play whenever I’m called upon.”

Levis took 25 snaps against the Terrapins, and contributed to what was a dominant showing from Penn State in his Big Ten debut.

The redshirt freshman finished 3-for-8 for 23 yards through the air, along with six rushes for 38 yards and two touchdowns, the first of which was the first touchdown of the young quarterback’s career.

It was an outing that left an impression on his head coach, who made note of the in-conference opposition playing at full strength on the other side of the ball.

“Although this was a game that he got into because of the score, [Maryland] pretty much had their No. 1 defense in the entire game,” Franklin said. “I thought the first couple drives we weren't as clean as we'd like to be, but after that, we scored twice, and Will was a big part of our success on those drives. I believe it was a positive experience for him.”

This was not the first time that Levis had taken the field in mop-up duty.

The Middletown, Connecticut, native also saw significant playing time against Idaho, as he was inserted into the game early in the second half, and led the Nittany Lions on multiple scoring drives in the victory.

In nearly two quarters of work, Levis completed 11-of-14 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-3 229-pound quarterback also ran five times for 24 yards and was not afraid of the bright lights of Beaver Stadium.

His performance did not come as a surprise to Franklin, who has placed an emphasis on getting his backup quarterback involved in the offense.

“Whenever you've got a guy that you know can play and you get into some situations where you can get him on the field and get him some opportunities, you have to take advantage of them,” Franklin said. “I think it's extremely valuable for him and it's valuable for our program.”

While he has yet to see the field in a close game, Levis has relished his opportunities when they’ve been presented to him.

The importance of seeing significant game action in the early stages of the season is not lost on Levis and he intends on making the most of the playing time he’ll get this season.

A three-year letterman in high school, Levis has already experienced noticeable improvement since arriving on campus a little over a year ago.

His inspired play in two appearances this season was just confirmation of the positive steps he’s already taken.

“I think my biggest stride I’ve made since coming to Penn State has been understanding the offense and the defenses I’ll face,” Levis said. “Coverage recognition has been one particular area that I’ve made a considerable leap forward in the past few months.”

Despite redshirting for the entirety of the 2018 season, Levis found himself in a competitive position battle with Sean Clifford this past summer.

While the choice for the starting quarterback role seemed like a no-brainer for most fans on the outside, it may not have been as clear cut in the locker room.

In fact, the explanation from players and coaches was that Levis was pushing for the starting job, despite his inexperience at the collegiate level.

Even after Clifford was named the starter, Levis uses the success of the redshirt sophomore quarterback as a motivator to put in the extra work at practice and in the film room on a daily basis.

“If anything, the position battle just emphasizes the importance of competition and going into each day with a fresh mindset,” Levis said. “That’s something that I took to heart over the summer and I’ve been approaching every day with that mindset since then.”

Levis brought his intensity and competitive spirit to Maryland and it showed in his performance, one that could potentially foreshadow another quarterback battle in the future.

“He's got as talented of an arm as I've been around and he's a big-bodied kid that can run, I think you guys have seen that in his game,” Franklin said. “We’re going to continue to develop him for his future, and we couldn't be happier with him and his whole family in general. We think he's got a very bright future.”