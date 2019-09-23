Miles Sanders

The Eagles’ rookie running back led the team in rushing and receiving yards, but it didn’t mean much for the team in the end as they fell to the Detroit Lions.

Sanders had 53 yards on 13 carries as well as 73 receiving yards on two catches.

The former Penn State running back is showing his value in the passing game and also the return game. Sanders averaged 18 yards per return as the kickoff returner for Philadelphia.

Sanders narrowly avoided a serious injury on one of those kick returns as he was tackled by the helmet and had his head yanked around by the defender.

Miles Sanders almost had his head ripped off and there was no flag on the play. What?! pic.twitter.com/hxrevyxeDi — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

Carl Nassib

The former Penn State pass rusher is having quite the start to the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nassib was named a team captain prior to the start of the season, and had a big hit for a sack against the Giants on Sunday

Penn State alumnus Carl Nassib gave Daniel Jones a harsh welcome to the NFL pic.twitter.com/1RUNELAoBa — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 22, 2019

Nassib finished the game with the one sack and four total tackles.

Chris Godwin

Godwin didn’t have his best game of the year for Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he did make an impact.

The Buccaneers wideout caught three passes for 40 total yards while Mike Evans took the majority of the targets from quarterback Jameis Winston.

Adrian Amos

Amos continues to impress at the safety spot on a solid Packers defense.

The Packers beat the Broncos 27-16 and Amos recorded seven total tackles with six of them being solo.

Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley won’t get the chance to play with his new quarterback Daniel Jones for some time after Sunday’s game.

Barkley left the game with an ankle injury after recording 35 total yards.

The second year running back was seen on crutches and in a walking boot when he returned to the sidelines, and it was later announced that Barkley had suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss the next several weeks.