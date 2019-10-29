Midway through Penn State’s second bye week of the season, James Franklin met with the media following practice.

Here are three takeaways from what he said.

Mustipher and Windsor to see increased reps

While they have already seen an increase in playing time this season, the defensive tackle tandem of Robert Windsor and PJ Mustipher will get even more reps against Minnesota on Nov. 9.

Due to the one-game suspension of Antonio Shelton, effective for Penn State’s next game, Windsor and Mustipher will be seeing a lot of the field against the Gophers.

Franklin isn’t concerned about their production.

“We think Rob [Windsor] can handle more reps, and we think PJ [Mustipher] can handle more reps,” Franklin said. “I think that’s how it will play out, and then you’ll see other guys step up as well throughout the game. But, most of those reps will be split up between Rob and PJ.”

Shelton received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was removed from the game in the fourth quarter after he appeared to spit on a Michigan State player.

However, Windsor and Mustipher have already proved themselves to be essential components of Penn State’s defense this season, and will be called on again against undefeated Minnesota.

Bye week serves multiple purposes

The bye week could often be seen as a bit of downtime, especially before the Nittany Lions resume their grueling Big Ten schedule against Minnesota next Saturday.

While Penn State did not get much time to rest during the first bye week, Franklin has placed an emphasis on rest and recovery this time around.

“I think it’s definitely come at a good time for us, so we’re excited about that,” Franklin said. “The first bye week wasn’t really a bye week for our guys. They didn’t get much time off because of the game we had [against Maryland] the following Friday so this will be good for us.”

The players will get a chance to spend some time with their families, or simply rest and recuperate.

However, Franklin and his coaching staff will spend the next few days on the recruiting trail.

“The coaches will be out Thursday morning,” Franklin said. “I’ll be out Thursday morning and then away for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’ll reconvene Saturday night and then be ready to go for Sunday practice.”

Preparing for Minnesota

While Penn State recently conquered its three-game gauntlet in October, the season is far from over.

The Nittany Lions might have looked at their November schedule at the beginning of the season and mainly focused on a meeting with Ohio State. However, a road test against the 8-0 Gophers has become one of the key games on Penn State’s calendar.

Franklin has been impressed with Minnesota coach PJ Fleck and his team’s resiliency over the course of their eight-game winning streak.

“In the beginning of this season they really had to battle to get those close wins,” Franklin said. “When I watch them on tape, the thing that I’m more impressed with is that they know how to win, and they protect the football. On offense, they’re an efficient team and one that can control the time of possession and on defense they play very fast and aggressive.”

Franklin also mentioned that he has maintained a relationship with Fleck, both personally and professionally, citing a first meeting between the two back when Fleck was at Western Michigan, and Franklin was the coach at Vanderbilt.

Acknowledging that most of his team has not played in Minnesota, Franklin touched on how the Nittany Lions would prepare for that environment.

“We try to do a scouting report on what the stadium is going to be like,” Franklin said. “We get a look at the visitors locker room — like we did with Iowa — and we document those things as well, in order to have that as a resource for the next time we go play there.”