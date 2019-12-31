KJ Hamler has played his last game as a Nittany Lion.

Hamler announced that he has declared for the NFL Draft and will not return to Penn State following the Nittany Lions’ win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

The speedy wide receiver is a fringe top-10 receiver in this year’s draft class which is loaded at the position, according to most analysts.

Mock drafts have Hamler going as early as the second round, but many don’t include the redshirt sophomore due to his late decision.

Hamler leaves behind a receiving corps that will have a lot of question marks next season. The Michigan native was by far the most targeted and productive of the receivers this season and now it’ll be up to Jahan Dotson, Daniel George and a lot of new faces to replace Hamler’s production.