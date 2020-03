Penn State football is holding a kids pass, punt and kick contest during Blue-White weekend.

The inaugural contest will be held on Saturday, April 18 at Holuba Hall at 9:30 a.m.

The contest will be limited to the first 100 participants, and the participants must be within grades 1-8 in the fall of 2020 due to the NCAA recruiting rules.

The top participants from each age group will be honored at halftime of the Blue-White game.

Participation in the contest is free.