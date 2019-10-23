Penn State is heading into an environment that historically isn’t on its side.

The Nittany Lions haven’t won a game in East Lansing since 2009 and have lost five of its last six against Michigan State, including the last two.

Penn State is hopeful that this is the year they can break the streak with the Spartans struggling to only a 4-3 record.

James Franklin spoke to the media following Wednesday’s practice.

Just another week

A Penn State team hasn’t won a game in East Lansing since Joe Paterno was the head coach.

But that doesn’t mean that Franklin had his team prepare any differently this week.

“I don’t want us to ever feel like ‘okay here is a team we’ve had success against compared to a team that is giving up challenges,’” Franklin said. “I don’t want to look at things like that.”

And a perfect example of his team breaking historical matchups was on display last weekend against Michigan.

“I talked about our record against Michigan and us able to find a way to get a win last week,” Franklin said. “We have a similar record against Michigan State.”

“We’ve got to find a way to get a win against these guys.”

So far, seven weeks into the season, no matter the opponent, no matter the history, this Penn State team has found a way to win, something that hasn’t always been present under Franklin’s teams.

But Franklin isn’t stupid, he knows no matter how much he drills it into his teams head every week that every game is the same, his team is going to approach every week differently.

“There is human nature there that factors into it,” Franklin said. “I know as coaches we looked at this in the offseason and said ‘enough is enough, we better find a way to get this thing done.’”

No comfort in Happy Valley

Penn State’s young roster has been very good at closing out games this season and ending them on its own terms.

And even when things have looked in doubt, they did just enough in order to come away with a victory and that’s all that matters.

But Franklin knows the task is far from complete and wants to make sure his team is still competing every day.

“One of the things I just talked to the team about after practice is making sure that we’re not getting comfortable and that we’re constantly challenging ourselves every single day to get better and grow,” Franklin said.

There has been a lot of talk this week surrounding Penn State’s matchup against Michigan State being a “trap game” for Penn State as the Nittany Lions are coming off two physical wins and the Spartans are struggling on and off the field.

This could potentially lead to Penn State having a letdown performance especially after two physical wins in the past two weeks.

According to Franklin, the way to avoid this upset is to just work hard everyday.

“The only way to do that is pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone and not getting to the point of the season where we feel entitled to it, come out and earn it, every single day and find ways to get better,” Franklin said.

A secondary youth movement

Penn State’s secondary came into the 2019 season with a lot of questions.

Now just over halfway through the season, the Nittany Lions are finding answers in some of its freshman.

Keaton Ellis and Marquis WIlson have both been making an impact in the secondary and special teams this year, although they have gone about it in different ways.

Ellis, a State College kid, was someone that the coaching staff recognized his ability right away and decided to greenlight him to play all season.

“We are very pleased with Keaton,” Franklin said. “A lot of it is that he has athleticism and size and those types of things but his maturity and his intelligence.”

“He was able to earn the trust of the coaches very early on and that’s kind of what it is really about.”

Wilson on the other hand, took a lot longer to earn that trust from the coaching staff, but the moments that he has played, he has impressed Franklin enough in order to play the rest of the season and not be redshirted.

“He’s a guy that we always felt like was talented,” Franklin said. “He may be the most confident DB we have.

“He’s done a nice job and over the last couple weeks, we’ve put him out there in some critical situations and he’s handled it really well. So we are going to use him the rest of the season on special teams and on defense.”