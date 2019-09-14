UPDATE: Kickoff has now been scheduled for 12:40 p.m. as the inclimate weather has cleared the area.

UPDATE: The gates are now open. Game time is still scheduled for 12:40 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 14, 2019

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for noon, but the threat of severe weather in the area has pushed back the start time, according to a Penn State spokesperson.

The game has been officially delayed. Entry into the stadium remains suspended at this time. — Penn State (@penn_state) September 14, 2019

We will update the story as more information becomes available.