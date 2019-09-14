Beaver Stadium clearing
Aabha Vora

UPDATE: Kickoff has now been scheduled for 12:40 p.m. as the inclimate weather has cleared the area.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for noon, but the threat of severe weather in the area has pushed back the start time, according to a Penn State spokesperson.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

