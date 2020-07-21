Pro Day, Jason Cabinda (40)
Jason Cabinda (40) talks with NFL scouts during Penn State’s Pro Day held at Hobula Hall on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

 Erin O'Neill

Former Penn State teammates Jason Cabinda and Trace McSorley are once again teaming up — this time to continue the conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The two former Nittany Lions will appear in a two-hour event called “Movement for the Movement” on Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m.

It will include a one-hour live discussion “bringing awareness to racial inequalities plaguing our nation and educating one another to bring about tangible change in our communities.”

This will be followed by a one-hour live workout with professional athletes, consisting of bodyweight and Kettlebell options that are suitable for all ages.

Former Penn State players Grant Haley, Juwan Johnson and Saeed Blacknall are also going to participate in the event.

More details about the event and information regarding how to register and donate can be found here.

