Former Penn State teammates Jason Cabinda and Trace McSorley are once again teaming up — this time to continue the conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The two former Nittany Lions will appear in a two-hour event called “Movement for the Movement” on Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m.

Join me and @McSorley_IX this Sunday as we continue the conversation for a two-part event supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Stay tuned as we continue to release more of our guest throughout the week!To register... visit https://t.co/PkFP2c8AKL #WorkingItOutTogether pic.twitter.com/hTg5AQThUC — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) July 21, 2020

It will include a one-hour live discussion “bringing awareness to racial inequalities plaguing our nation and educating one another to bring about tangible change in our communities.”

This will be followed by a one-hour live workout with professional athletes, consisting of bodyweight and Kettlebell options that are suitable for all ages.

Former Penn State players Grant Haley, Juwan Johnson and Saeed Blacknall are also going to participate in the event.

More details about the event and information regarding how to register and donate can be found here.