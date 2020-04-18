The Blue-White game may be canceled this year, but Penn State fans have plenty of moments to relive from the past couple of years.

The annual spring scrimmage, originally slated for Saturday, was canceled due to the spread of coronavirus.

The game usually gives coaches and fans alike an opportunity to see how new faces perform while also giving the State College community a game day atmosphere in the middle of April.

While Beaver Stadium will stand empty on Saturday, below are a moments that stand out in the recent history of the game.

Brooke Fisher takes it to the house

The 2018 Blue-White game was overshadowed by the departure of running back Saquon Barkley as he waited to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

The Nittany Lions didn’t have to look far for some offensive production in their spring scrimmage, though.

Penn State fan Brooke Fisher, wearing No. 17, got into the game for a rushing attempt from the 25-yard line.

ICYMI: @PennStateFball gave fan Brooke Fisher a moment she'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/cQBoyv9kR2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 22, 2018

Once she got the ball, she never looked back. Getting blocks from her teammates, Fisher bookended the run with a Rob Gronkowski-esque spike and a hug from the Nittany Lion.

Since her run into the south end zone at Beaver Stadium, Fisher has become a feature at many Penn State sporting events.

Fisher has sung the national anthem in front of thousands at the Bryce Jordan Center and was one of the helping hands in Lamar Stevens’ book “Lamar’s Climb.”

Keegan-Michael Key impersonates James Franklin

One Penn State alum had fans seeing double in 2018.

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key leaned into his resemblance with James Franklin at the beginning of the second half, impersonating the Penn State boss by leading the team out onto the field.

Performing similar mannerisms to the Nittany Lion coach, Key put on a show for his alma mater and certainly provided a moment to remember.

Is it just us, or does @KeeganMKey do a better @coachjfranklin than James Franklin? pic.twitter.com/Ayw4jYi32V — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) April 21, 2018

Taking an interview as Franklin with fellow Penn State alum Spice Adams, Key gave his keys to the second half and provided insight into what types of plays fans could expect for the closing half of play.

Key earned a master’s degree from Penn State in 1996 and has since been a guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Dan Chisena gets touchdown of lifetime

Coming into the 2019 offseason, one thing was for certain — Dan Chisena was a track star.

The Downington, Pennsylvania, native was an integral piece of the outdoor track team that won a Big Ten Championship in 2017.

But then he decided to go play football for Franklin.

Looking ahead to his upcoming senior season, Chisena didn’t have much to show for in regards to his performance on the gridiron.

In his first season putting on pads instead of spikes, Chisena appeared in just two games and didn’t make a single catch.

One moment in the Nittany Lions’ last spring practice of 2019, however, proved to fans what he was capable of.

Catch a TD. ✔️ Secure a scholarship. ✔️@PennStateFball walk-on Dan Chisena picked up six points plus a full ride in the spring game: pic.twitter.com/Wqzw9h4pdo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 13, 2019

With blazing speed, Chisena streaked to the end zone and made a catch that eventually resulted in the redshirt junior passing the goal line for a touchdown.

The celebration didn’t stop there — Chisena was given a full scholarship while he was celebrating his touchdown with teammates.

Franklin went over the PA system to announce the news, and the crowd erupted into cheers while the whole Penn State team mobbed the player who was given a full-ride ahead of his final season on the roster.

Chisena finished the 2019 regular season with three catches for 66 yards, including a 40-yard reception for his first career grab.

Noah Cain plays for both teams

Very rarely does a player score for both teams in a football game, but freshman Noah Cain did just that in 2019.

Suiting up for the white team first, Cain picked up a rushing touchdown against the stout first-team defense that ended up being the sole score for the white team before switching sides to join the blue team.

While on the blue team, Cain caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Clifford for his second touchdown of the game.

Cain’s performance in the Blue-White game wasn’t a fluke — the true freshman had an impressive rookie campaign in the backfield during the regular season as well.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native tallied 443 yards on the ground in 2019, good for second on the team behind only Journey Brown.

It’s safe to say that Cain will have plenty of memorable moments throughout the course of his career in Happy Valley.