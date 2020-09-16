Tight end Pat Freiermuth will play for Penn State when the Nittany Lions return to the field in October.

After reports circulated that the star tight end would be opting out of the upcoming season, Freiermuth put those rumors to bed after interrupting a James Franklin interview on BTN.

"I never opted out. I don't know where those reports came from...I'm just excited to play football again for @PennStateFball."- Pat Freiermuth (@Pat_Fry5) was a welcome interruption to @coachjfranklin's interview with some breaking news live on BTN: pic.twitter.com/RhKW6dqQrH — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) September 16, 2020

"I never opted out," Freiermuth said. "I don't know where those reports came from. I'm just excited to play football again for Penn State and can't wait for the season."

Freiermuth is widely regarded as a first round prospect in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The Marrimac, Massachusetts native is tied for ninth all-time at Penn State with 15 career touchdown receptions.

So far, Freiermuth has played in 26 games and has totaled 69 receptions for 875 yards in his Nittany Lion career.

"There were some conversations going on between me and coach," Freiermuth said. "There was some open dialogue talking about everything, pros and cons, but at the end of the day, I came back for a reason."

"I'm going to continue to play football for Penn State."

On Wednesday, the Big Ten confirmed it would have a college football season this fall and it would start on the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

