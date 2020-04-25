Penn State cornerback John Reid has found a home in the NFL as the Houston Texans took Reid with 141st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Reid was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and media in 2019 after starting in all of the Nittany Lions’ 13 games.

Finishing his career with seven interceptions along with 37 passes defended, Reid will look to compete for a spot in an NFL secondary as he brings good versatility and quickness despite his 5-foot-10 frame.

Reid also becomes the third Penn State cornerback drafted in the last three years joining Christian Campbell and Amani Oruwariye.