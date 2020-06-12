When Rich Mauti began fielding NFL offers after two storied careers at Penn State, the New Orleans Saints offered him a deal no other team was willing to — a $24,000 contract with a $1,500 signing bonus.

Now, over 40 years later, Mauti offers his own impact to the New Orleans area and beyond through the Rich Mauti Cancer Fund.

The fund, officially founded in 1981, is a volunteer organization that has raised over $3 million since its inception to provide cancer research, education and screenings in Louisiana.

Mauti was prompted to begin fundraising to fight cancer after a personal tragedy early in his professional football career.

“I started raising money for cancer when I learned that [my] dad was diagnosed in 1978,” Mauti said. “Our mission has been education, early detection and individual needs. I think emotionally it's been a challenge because I’ve run into so many people that have cancer, some of them terminal, and that’s the tough part.”

Nowadays, Mauti's fund sponsors an annual tennis tournament where all proceeds are distributed through the fund itself. The 2020 tournament, originally scheduled for late April, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before becoming a mainstay in the New Orleans community, Mauti forged a successful career as a two-sport athlete at Penn State.

Mauti is most known as an offensive workhorse for Joe Paterno in his three-year career, including a 10-2 season as a sophomore.

Averaging 12.2 yards per punt return in his senior season, Mauti proved to be an explosive pawn in Paterno’s special teams game plan on a team that wound up going 7-5.

But Mauti was even more explosive on kickoffs, as he is 16th in program history with 23.3 yards per kickoff return and is one of five Nittany Lions to return a kick for 100-plus yards.

Mauti wasn’t just a force on the football field. He also greatly contributed to the Penn State lacrosse team as a USILA All-American selection and two-time honorable mention.

Mauti’s involvement with the two programs wasn’t disconnected, as the lacrosse season interfered with football’s spring practice schedule.

Luckily for Mauti, though, Paterno compromised with the young athlete to let him play on both teams.

“Joe said ‘You're not going to any away games because you’re missing classes if you do that. I don't want you to do that and you're not missing any football practices,’” Mauti said. “He wouldn’t let me out of that.”

Forced to contribute to both programs at the same time, Mauti had an exhausting two-sport practice schedule that typically began at 2 p.m. and went until 9:30 p.m.

Mauti’s production with the lacrosse team wasn’t hindered by the daunting weekday schedule, as the midfielder provided a scoring punch for the blue and white in a three-year span that boasted 20 wins for a program that was rather mediocre before Mauti joined the roster.

In fact, Mauti was an integral piece of the 1975 team that won nine games — the winningest season in Penn State lacrosse history up to that point.

Lettering in two physical sports such as lacrosse and football is intimidating to most, but Mauti credits some of his NFL success to his time practicing on the lacrosse field.

“I played every special teams position that they had and then some they made up. I was on the field a lot,” Mauti said. “They saw some of the agility that I had and I certainly attribute my agility skills to lacrosse.”

Mauti’s involvement with the university didn’t end when he traded in his blue and white uniform for the black and gold, as his two sons, Michael and Patrick Mauti, eventually continued his legacy to play football for the Nittany Lions.

Originally looking to play both tennis and football at smaller schools on the collegiate level, Patrick committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on at wide receiver and made his first career catch as a senior in the Big Ten title clincher against Michigan State in 2008.

Growing up after his father’s NFL career had ended, Patrick was afforded with the unique privilege of having a former Pro Bowler as a mentor to humble him and keep him grounded during his formative years.

“It's great because he reached the pinnacle and he was at the pinnacle for eight years,” Patrick said.

Michael, on the other hand, was one of the most touted recruits in the nation and received interest from programs closer to home such as Arkansas, Louisiana Tech and Oklahoma.

Ultimately though, Michael decided to follow his brother to Penn State, and looked to carve his own path within the confines of Beaver Stadium while still keeping the family ties close.

“I just wanted to go where the best linebackers went and where I had the best chance to play and develop my skills sets for linebackers,” Michael said. “I wanted to go be a Sean Lee, Paul Posluszny or a NaVorro Bowman.”

And he did exactly that during the toughest years the Penn State program has ever faced.

After the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case, Michael became the face of the program and led Penn State’s depleted roster under new head coach Bill O'Brien.

Penn State even wore No. 42, Michael’s number, on their helmets for the senior day game against Wisconsin in 2012 to honor the linebacker, who missed the game due to an injury.

Eventually being drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Michael’s professional career also featured parallels with his father’s career.

Michael spent his first two NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before being waived by the team in 2015. Another team, one of familiarity, swept in and claimed him off of waivers — the New Orleans Saints.

Playing for the same team his dad played for 37 years prior, Michael revamped his game and finished his first season as a Saint with a career-high 37 total tackles.

This time watching from the sidelines, Rich was awe-inspired to see his sons compete at the same college program and eventually the same NFL team he played for.

“Saying I’m proud may not be strong enough,” Rich said. “I had a great deal of respect for Joe. I wanted my kids to experience that because, unlike other colleges, they had some great coaches out there.”

As the Mauti family’s playing days have now all come to a close, the family of five continues to come together to make a difference with the Rich Mauti Cancer Fund.

“Michael’s in the CBD business and we’ve developed our own product for cancer patients,” Rich said. “Another product we’re working on right now is sunscreen, so we’re taking it to another level to help cancer patients deal with their pain and some of the other things that go along with taking treatments.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE