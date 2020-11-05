Penn State has always been dependent on its veteran leadership to ensure the team’s focus remains the same each week.

Many of those leaders for Penn State come from its seasoned defensive line, which has shown some impressive flashes over the first two games.

Making up the starting four-man front are players who have all been in the program for at least three seasons — Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney on the edge, and PJ Mustipher and Antonio Shelton on the interior.

Behind those players though, are some quality depth pieces, such as redshirt senior Shane Simmons who like the guys ahead of him, have a solid understanding of the program and defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s system.

While the defensive line may be the most veteran group on the team, James Franklin was straight forward in admitting that he knows it can perform better.

And although Maryland’s offensive line may not be the same as Ohio State's, these players will need to treat each game as if it depends on them in the trenches.

“Our defensive line [wasn’t] able to get them off schedule,” Franklin said. We weren't able to get tackles for loss or sacks, and there's a lot of things that go into that, but we did not win the line of scrimmage.”

But what is possibly more important than the system or talent this defensive line has is the leadership ability this group has to offer.

This responsibility starts with someone like Mustipher, who personifies leadership and accountability while being a commendable ambassador for the program.

After a tough loss against the Buckeyes at home, Mustipher is proud of the way his team has handled adversity, beginning immediately after the game.

“There were a couple guys who just really stepped up and said ‘Look, this isn't what we want. This isn't the outcome any of us want and we work too hard. But you know, we got to keep moving forward. This isn't the last game of the season,’” Mustipher said. “That was kinda the mindset in the locker room after the loss.”

While the loss still stung for Mustipher and the Nittany Lions as they remained winless on the season, he and his fellow defensive lineman have a chance to make a real difference if they play at the top of their ability.

That starts with stopping the run game, which is what the group will tell you is its best attribute.

“It's been good, but we can definitely be better,” Mustipher said. “I think we're 0-2 so it's not up to our standards. We’ve got to get back to what we're used to, with who we are, and I think that first starts with stopping the run.”

Mustipher’s assessment that Penn State needs to begin stopping the run is spot on, considering how dominant the Nittany Lion rush defense was last season.

Franklin’s team led the conference in rush defense last year and was the only school in the Big Ten to let up under 100 rushing yards per game in 2019.

Fast forward a year, and Penn State is giving up nearly 27 more rush yards per contest, struggling to contain opposing backs.

“[Stopping the run] has been a big point of emphasis here in the past, and I really think that's what it has to be moving forward in order for us to get back on track [to] where we want to go as a team this season,” Mustipher said.

That defensive line is not the same without Yetur Gross-Matos, though, who is currently suiting up for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL.

The new leaders are taking personal accountability for being better as the season continues.

“It starts with us up front — we have to stop the run in the game, and we just need to get better in that and in the [passing game] as well,” defensive end Shane Simmons said. “But we are still working out the wrinkles, and we're just getting better everyday.”

So as the team continues to strive to be better each week, they are reminded that a win this weekend is as important as ever with Penn State not starting a season 0-3 since the 2001 season.

That simply will come down to playing quality football, which translates from practice into the game against the Terps.

“Playing good football, that's all it comes down to,” Mustipher said. “Doing our job, and making sure everybody does their job and the rest of the game takes care of itself, [and] that’s what we’re going to do on Saturday.”

