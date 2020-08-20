As the originally-scheduled start of the Big Ten football season draws closer, answers regarding the restart of the league’s season may be on the horizon.

One proposal for the conference’s start for football includes a season-opener in January and every game being played in domes to prevent weather anomalies, according to a report by Indiana’s 247Sports affiliate Peegs.com.

Also included in the proposal is an eight-game regular season with a conference title game to follow and potential game sites including Detroit, Indianapolis and St. Louis.

The Big Ten canceled the fall sports season on Aug. 11, citing continuing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

