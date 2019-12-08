Indiana, Sean Clifford (14) rings victory bell
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) rings the victory bell after the football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The no. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State’s postseason destination was announced on Sunday afternoon and the Nittany Lions are headed to Texas for a Cotton Bowl matchup with Memphis.

Some Penn State players are looking forward to heading down to Texas.

But not everyone is overly excited about it.

But still, many are excited for the opportunity to play in a New Year’s Six

