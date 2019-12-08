Penn State’s postseason destination was announced on Sunday afternoon and the Nittany Lions are headed to Texas for a Cotton Bowl matchup with Memphis.
Some Penn State players are looking forward to heading down to Texas.
Mood. pic.twitter.com/5fOEDEPrLF— Groovy Tony (@_groovy55) December 8, 2019
But not everyone is overly excited about it.
😤— Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) December 8, 2019
But still, many are excited for the opportunity to play in a New Year’s Six
Hell of an opportunity to be able to play in the Cotton Bowl in my last bowl game! Very grateful for this opportunity! Let’s get to work!! We Are! @CottonBowlGame— Steven Gonzalez (@StevenG511) December 8, 2019
Texas here we come!! Let’s Go Penn State.....#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zAG7CqsPmF— JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) December 8, 2019