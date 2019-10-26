EAST LANSING, Mich. — First half dominance has been a pattern all season for Penn State, and the passing offense was able to catch fire in the first two quarters before the rain came in and put it out.

Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions’ offense came to East Lansing knowing exactly how they wanted to attack this Spartans defense, and that led to the early onslaught of points.

“I take a lot of pride in preparing to play fast and I think that the first quarter is always based off of the tape that you watch early in the week and how you scheme them up and everything,” Clifford said. “I think that we’ve done a good job of jumping on teams and at the same time it also is how our team is, we show a lot of composure early, I think I’ve settled in pretty well to the feel of the atmosphere and everything.”

Through eight games this season, Penn State is outscoring its opponents 176-40 in the first half, while the third quarter has been a struggle for the offense in a handful of games.

But when the defensive side of the ball is as dominant as the Nittany Lions’ has been all season, a flurry of first half scores is enough to get the job done — and in this game the weather played a part in the stale second half more than anything.

The first half display in the passing game was one of the most impressive samples we’ve seen from Penn State’s quarterback.

Clifford got into a rhythm and was making the types of throws that make a quarterback really stand out.

Whether it was sitting in the pocket and taking big hits just as he got the ball out, throwing on the run outside of the pocket or hitting targets on the opposite sideline, Clifford was able to produce, and looked confident doing so.

“Sean’s a baller,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “Ever since he got here the whole program could see that he’s a baller and he’s gonna do whatever it takes to win, and he needed to make those throws today to give us an opportunity to win, he’s just gonna ball regardless and I’m really proud of what he’s been doing.”

Clifford finished the first half with 127 yards on 12/17 passing and three touchdowns — not to mention he also led the team in rushing yards.

The five first half incompletions from the Nittany Lions’ quarterback are somewhat misleading too, as two or three of those were the direct result of drops from receivers, most notably on the deep shot to Dan Chisena that would have been yet another score if he were able to haul it in.

The first of those three touchdowns came on a pass off play action where Clifford took a jab step to fake the run, and by the time he set his feet to make the pass, there were two defenders breathing down his neck.

But the Cincinnati native let the ball fly off his back foot and dropped a perfect pass into the arms of his tight end Freiermuth.

https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1188183364882165760

This was one of Clifford’s best throws of the day, and certainly the most impressive of his four total touchdown passes.

He went on to produce two more touchdown drives in the half, one more to Freiermuth and another to KJ Hamler on a crossing route that left the slot receiver wide open for Clifford to find on the run.

The team’s ability to make plays on the offense while also limiting turnovers has been a key piece in the success for this team, but there was a hiccup in that regard against Michigan State.

“I thought [Clifford] played really well in the first half,” James Franklin said. “I take so much pride in not just the wins, but more importantly, in how we win and how we operate and how we manage things, we’ve done a great job of protecting the football. The interception that we had is not how we do things, that’s not how we operate so that one bothered me. Probably more so because I have such high expectations for [Clifford] with how well he’s played this year in terms of managing the football.”

Clifford may have been harder on himself than his head coach was after the game, and it was clear that he wanted the throw back that led to just his third turnover of the entire season.

“From peewee to now, that was probably the worst play I’ve ever had in my career. It was completely on me, completely my fault, I take full responsibility for that pick,” Clifford said. “Just thinking about it makes me really angry, I’m not very happy about that, I think I could’ve played better in the third and fourth quarter.”

Penn State’s young quarterback is still figuring out how to put everything together into a complete, clean 60 minute performance.

But for now, those glimpses of elite play are propelling his team to a 1-0 record each week, and that’s all this team has ever been concerned with.