In any other year, Penn State would be in the midst of spring practices, just three weeks away from the Blue-White game and looking to build the base of its upcoming recruiting class.

But this isn’t any other year.

All spring practices were canceled along with the Blue-White game, and the NCAA implemented a “dead period” for recruiting until at least April 15 due to concerns about the coronavirus.

What does that entail?

The “dead period” means that coaches cannot have any in-person contact with recruits, on or off-campus. But coaches are still able to have phone calls and electronic communication with recruits.

James Franklin and his staff have to adjust to the new reality of recruiting over FaceTime and giving virtual tours, but the timing of this has been one of the most difficult things in the eyes of the head coach.

“It’s challenging, I think it’s been more challenging for the northeast schools than it has for most other schools in the country because when you look at it, for me one of the big parts about the NCAA is trying to level the playing field as much as you possibly can,” Franklin said. “Some schools have gotten done with spring ball, some have gotten done half of spring ball, some have had junior days, and that’s the way the calendar fell.”

Spring ball is usually the time when programs build the foundation of the year’s recruiting class, but that would not be the case this year.

“We weren’t able to get recruits on campus like we normally do,” Franklin said. “Spring ball is a huge recruiting time for us, for them to be able to come up, watch practice, interact with coaches, all those types of things.”

Moving forward, Franklin and his staff are finding new ways to appeal to recruits and give them as close to a “normal” recruiting process as possible.

“FaceTimes are a part of that, virtual tours are something that we’re going to have to do,” Franklin said. “Typically we haven’t done a whole lot of that, a lot of people have that built into their websites. We haven’t done that in the past because, to be honest with you, we have a great building, and I don't necessarily want everybody to know what we have in our building — I know that’s what we do, we steal ideas from other people that have put things in their building.”

It’s clear that everyone is still figuring out the best way to navigate the recruiting process in these strange times, and Franklin finds the most value in one specific way of communication.

“I think FaceTimes are probably as big as anything with the recruits right now,” Franklin said. “Finding ways to interact with them and see their face… it’s one thing to call a player, it’s another to call them over FaceTime and be able to interact and smile and see each other.”

As of Thursday, March 26, Penn State has picked up three commitments for its 2021 class with the most recent and most notable being offensive tackle Landon Tengwall, a four-star prospect out of Maryland.

Wide receiver Liam Clifford, younger brother of Sean Clifford, and guard Nate Bruce are both three-star prospects that make up the rest of the current class.

This recruiting class has the potential to be huge for the Nittany Lions, but in the early stages, their competitors have the upper hand.

Ohio State has dominated recruiting over the past few years, and so far that looks to be the case with the class of 2021.

The Buckeyes have the commitment of the top overall prospect and five players in the top 100 of ESPN’s top-300 list — Penn State has just one commitment in the entire top 300.

Michigan has three commitments from top-300 players, most notably the No. 23 overall recruit.

But the potential for the Nittany Lions is very apparent.

With three top-100 ranked prospects from Pennsylvania still uncommitted and a handful of out-of-state players heavily linked to Penn State, this class could become a massive step in the right direction for a program that has been crushed by Ohio State in recent years on the recruiting trails.

But all of it depends on how successful Franklin and his staff can be without being able to meet with recruits for at least another three weeks, and perhaps longer.

“It’s a challenge, there’s no doubt about it, but we have to embrace it,” Franklin said.