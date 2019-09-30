When Penn State heads to Kinnick Stadium in less than two weeks, it will be doing so under the lights.

The Oct. 12 matchup between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The last time Penn State visited Iowa, the game was also at night, with the Nittany Lions escaping with a buzzer-beating touchdown.

Iowa has a history of getting some big time wins against ranked opponents at night.

The network for this game has not been decided, as it will be broadcasted on either ABC, FS1 or BTN.