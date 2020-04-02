The question of whether or not Penn State will take the field at Beaver Stadium against Kent State on September 5 is probably burning a hole through every fan’s mind.

There is plenty of rumors and speculation as to what the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the football season will be, but that situation is changing all the time.

That unknown is something that Athletic Director Sandy Barbour touched on in a video call with the media on Thursday.

“Right now, we don't have those answers, in terms of when,” Barbour said. “So what we're doing is we're spending our time No. 1 on the things that we do know, things that we have certainty around, and then we are also looking at all the analytics, talking to all the experts that we have at our disposal to understand what are our timeframes?

“What do we need for a safe and healthy return to play for student athletes, not in terms of exact date, but in terms of timeframes? How long do we need for our fall sports to come in and restore fitness, and then obviously health and safety, to to return to play?”

There is plenty up in the air, but Barbour knows that the health and safety of the student athletes, both in terms of the pandemic and just being physically ready to play, take the forefront in these decisions.

And those decisions are necessary for all sports, and not just football.

“We also know that those decisions about what the point in time will be, will obviously be guided by health and safety,” Barbour said. “We hope that's sooner than later. But the work that we're doing will prepare us for whenever that is, whenever that date is, so that we then know what kind of ramp up we need, how we might fit a football season, a volleyball season, whatever season it is, into a timeframe.

“We're looking at, no matter when that is, how we get those seasons in?”

Then comes the question of whether or not these games can be played without fans.

It’s not a scenario that Barbour prefers due to the fact that odds are the safety of the players and fans in terms of the pandemic would be connected.

“Obviously it's not the ideal. It's not what you want to do, but it also just depends on what our choices are. What are the scenarios that we're faced with?” Barbour said. “I'll go back to one of our major principles and that is we're not coming back to campus, whether it's students or whether it's student athletes, they're not coming back to campus until it's safe and prudent to do so. So I'm not sure whether a situation where it's not wise or prudent to have folks in the stands marries up with it's okay to have students back on campus.”

There are a lot of different scenarios and contingency plans being created, with nothing really known at this point.

But what is known is a general amount of time needed for football to be ready.

“I mean we stopped very quickly saying ‘Okay well what if May 1, what if June 1, what if July 1’ whatever it is,” Barbour said. “And started looking at ‘what's the runway we need, how much time so that we know when it's safe and healthy to do so? We know we need 60 days, we know we need this timeframe, and then we can look at how to fit in what it is we want to do into that.’”