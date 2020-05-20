Football strength and conditioning, James Franklin
Head coach James Franklin observes during a strength and conditioning session at the Lasch football building on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

 Caitlin Lee

The NCAA Division I council reportedly voted on Wednesday to permit voluntary athletic activities to start June 1 for football and both men’s and women’s basketball programs.

After the delay period that currently spans more than two months ultimately concludes May 31, the Council ruled that the aforementioned athletic teams can begin athletic activities and will be allowed to train throughout the month of June.

Teams can also now require eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical activities through the end of June.

Other olympic sports will be decided on at a later date.

