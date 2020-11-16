A third Penn State player has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Senior offensive lineman Michal Menet accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl Monday, joining defensive lineman Shaka Toney and defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields as Nittany Lions taking part in the game.

Menet has played in all but one game in the past three seasons for Penn State.

The Senior Bowl is set to take place on Jan. 30, 2021, in Mobile, Alabama.

