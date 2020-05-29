In a letter obtained by Stadium, the commissioners of the Power Five conferences urged Congress to enact a clear and national policy on name, image and likeness rights and stated that Congress should not wait on the NCAA legislative process to conclude.

In 3-page letter, obtained by @Stadium, Power 5 league commissioners ask Congress to “enact clear national policy on NIL & not wait for NCAA process to conclude” & “so there will be uniform national standard that will preempt state NIL laws. ... time is of the essence.” pic.twitter.com/VbaRCHTGXL — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 29, 2020

The Power Five commissioners state that their conferences and institutions would be the subject of greatest impact of any NIL changes, and that they have a list of consensus principles regarding NIL.

“We share your view that federal legislation should be enacted to permit Division-I student athletes to pursue payment from third parties for NIL licensing," the commissioners wrote. "We also believe the legislation should preserve the uniquely American collegiate model that is such an integral part of our society.”

The letter goes on to state what the group of commissioners is looking for in this federal legislation.

“We ask Congress to act so there will be a uniform national standard that will preempt state NIL laws, appropriately protect student-athletes and provide clear rules governing NIL licensing,” the commissioners wrote.

As of now, there is no overarching federal law regarding NIL licensing, and due to that, the group of commissioners believes that states could begin to pass their own laws on the matter.

“In the absence of federal NIL legislation, we expect most if not all states to pass their own disparate NIL laws in early 2021, to take effect in the summer of 2021 if not sooner," the commissioners wrote. "So, time is of the essence.”

On the final page of the letter, the Power Five commissioners outlined nine consensus principles on NIL addressing the aims of the legislation.

Those nine principles are as follows: Preclude Patchwork, Protect Student-Athletes, Prohibit Pay-For-Play, Promote Academics, Preserve Collegiate Recruiting, Provide Safe Harbor, Preserve Standards, Provide Opportunity, Promote Compliance.