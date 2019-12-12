Another recruit in the 2020 class has decommitted from Penn State.

Devin Willock, a 3-star offensive guard from New Jersey, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound recruit had offers from Boston College and Georgia, among others, before committing to Penn State on Sep. 1.

Willock endured a season-ending leg injury against St. Joseph Regional, in which he was carted off the field.

Willock has a .8573 247Sports composite rating. He will still sign with a school on Dec. 18.

The Nittany Lions now have five offensive line commits in the 2020 class.