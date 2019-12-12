Rutgers, Coach Franklin
Buy Now

Head coach James Franklin walks around Beaver Stadium before the game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-6.

 Noah Riffe

Another recruit in the 2020 class has decommitted from Penn State.

Devin Willock, a 3-star offensive guard from New Jersey, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound recruit had offers from Boston College and Georgia, among others, before committing to Penn State on Sep. 1.

Willock endured a season-ending leg injury against St. Joseph Regional, in which he was carted off the field.

Willock has a .8573 247Sports composite rating. He will still sign with a school on Dec. 18.

The Nittany Lions now have five offensive line commits in the 2020 class. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags