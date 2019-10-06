For the second straight week, Penn State dominated a Big Ten opponent, and this time it lead to some movement in the polls.
The Nittany Lions clocked in at No. 10 in the AP Poll this week.
The other notable news was Ohio State moving up into a tie with Georgia at No. 3
Five Big Ten teams remain ranked in the poll, with Ohio State (3), Wisconsin (8), Penn State (10), Michigan (16) and Iowa (17). Minnesota is also listed in the rankings as No. 26.
The entire top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
3. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Wisconsin
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State
11. Texas
12. Auburn
13. Oregon
14. Boise State
15. Utah
16. Michigan
17. Iowa
18. Arizona State
19. Wake Forest
20. Virginia
21. SMU
22. Baylor
23. Memphis
24. Texas A&M
25. Cincinnati
26. Minnesota