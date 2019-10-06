For the second straight week, Penn State dominated a Big Ten opponent, and this time it lead to some movement in the polls.

The Nittany Lions clocked in at No. 10 in the AP Poll this week.

The other notable news was Ohio State moving up into a tie with Georgia at No. 3

Five Big Ten teams remain ranked in the poll, with Ohio State (3), Wisconsin (8), Penn State (10), Michigan (16) and Iowa (17). Minnesota is also listed in the rankings as No. 26.

The entire top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

3. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Wisconsin

9. Notre Dame

10. Penn State

11. Texas

12. Auburn

13. Oregon

14. Boise State

15. Utah

16. Michigan

17. Iowa

18. Arizona State

19. Wake Forest

20. Virginia

21. SMU

22. Baylor

23. Memphis

24. Texas A&M

25. Cincinnati

26. Minnesota