A year after transferring away from Penn State, Ricky Slade is again not on a college roster.

The former 5-star recruit and Nittany Lion running back is no longer with Old Dominion’s program, according to a report from the Virginian Pilot.

Slade joined the Monarchs after just two seasons with the blue and white, but did not play a down for former Penn State offensive coordinator and current Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne this season after the program canceled its 2020 campaign.

The halfback finished his two-year Nittany Lion career with just 471 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns after coming into his college career as the top-ranked all-purpose back in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

