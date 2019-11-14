How one decision led Jayson Oweh to Penn State football and changed his life forever

Three years ago, Jayson Oweh was sitting in the admissions office at Blair Academy in Blairstown Township, New Jersey when the trajectory of his life changed forever.

Oweh’s original intent was to enroll at Blair Academy — home to one of the most prestigious basketball programs schools in New Jersey — to play basketball, in hopes of eventually starring on a Division I hoops team.

But that all changed once head football coach Jim Taylor walked by.

“The basketball coach [Joe Mantegna] told me that there was a kid in the admissions office who was going to enroll as a basketball player,” Taylor said. “I just happened to be walking by, and when I saw him, I asked if he was here to play football. He laughed it off, but I just told him that he looked like a football player to me, and he should give it a shot.”

As it turns out, Oweh’s chances of getting into Blair Academy improved greatly if he added a second sport to his schedule.

So on a whim, the 16-year old decided to take Taylor’s advice and hit the gridiron for the first time.

***

In his first year on the field, the results were not exactly instantaneous for Oweh.

After all, he was learning the basics of football as a junior in high school. No amount of athleticism was going to make up for the fact that Oweh had never been in a three-point-stance.

But what did jump out at his coaches was Oweh’s willingness to compete. He put the work in to catch up with his teammates, many of which had up to 10 years of experience on a football field.

“He had a great willingness to learn, especially for a kid that had never played a down of football in his life,” Taylor said. “We’ve had some pretty good football players come through this program, but he was willing to work hard to catch up to kids who had been playing football their entire lives.”

In his very first game as a member of the Buccaneers, the coaching staff thought Oweh had broken his ribs after just one half of football.

But the Howell, New Jersey native would not let this setback affect his growth and development on the field.

Oweh played two sports throughout his first year at Blair Academy, but his attention shifted toward football as his junior season went on.

It wasn’t until late in his junior year that Oweh began to reap the benefits of his hard work and perseverance.

“He had a couple of sacks in a game late in the year and his confidence was clearly boosted as a result,” Taylor said. “Once the season ended, he started going through the recruiting process and people got to see that he’s a freak athlete and there were programs that clearly saw the potential that he had.”

In his two seasons as a Buccaneer, Oweh registered a combined 102 tackles, 20 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

By his senior season, Oweh found himself ranked as the No. 71 overall prospect, the No. 4 player in New Jersey and the No. 4 strong-side defensive end by 247Sports. He was named first-team All-Mid-Atlantic Prep League and selected to the Under Armour All-America Game in his senior year.

“Coming into his first season at Blair, his football knowledge was virtually nonexistent,” Taylor said. “Going from that to being an All-State player and an Under Armour All-American in only two seasons, that was amazing to see.”

Oweh’s achievements on the field got the attention of numerous high-profile programs across the country at the collegiate level.

The defensive end received offers from the likes of Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida and Ohio State, to name a few.

But it was his experiences over the course of six unofficial visits to Penn State that made a lasting impact on the young defensive linemen.

His coach’s prior relationship with James Franklin didn’t hurt either.

“I was very involved with the process because I was college teammates with James [Franklin],” Taylor said. “I honestly didn’t know where he was going to go on Signing Day, but he always had a great relationship with coach [Sean] Spencer, so that definitely helped.”

On Dec. 13, 2017, Franklin, Spencer and Brent Pry visited Oweh and his parents.

Six months later, Oweh officially enrolled at Penn State.

***

While Oweh arrived at Penn State with a heap of expectations, he had to wait his turn once he got to campus.

After appearing in only four games — and ultimately redshirting — in his freshman season, Oweh made it a point of emphasis to work on identifying plays before they happen, improving his technique and being quicker off the line of scrimmage.

As a result, the 6-foot-5, 255 pound Oweh has found himself getting more comfortable on the field with each passing week.

“I feel like I’m learning new things every game,” Oweh said. “I’m trying to get off the ball quicker, make quicker pre-snap reads and improve my mental awareness each time I take the field.”

But it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that he really found himself turning a corner on the football field.

The redshirt freshman was an essential difference-maker in the Nittany Lions’ 28-7 win at Michigan State, collecting two sacks and forced two fumbles in the victory.

And while Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney are tied for the team lead in sacks with 5.5, Oweh is right behind them with four of his own.

“[Getting a strip-sack] is a feeling like no other,” Oweh said after the victory over Michigan State. “It’s a really low percentage play, so it takes a lot to get to the quarterback and thankfully I was fortunate enough to be in the right position.”

It was easily the most memorable performance of his career to date, and the 20-year old couldn’t help but let his emotions get the best of him after recording his second strip-sack of the game.

“It just feels good honestly,” Oweh said. “I was emotional after that second strip-sack, really because of all of the work I put in [in the offseason] and all of the goals I had for myself this year. So I think the emotions just got to me after the second sack.”

Oweh carried that momentum into the next week, registering a pair of tackles in Penn State’s loss to Minnesota.

But it was his breakthrough against the Spartans that has Oweh excited about his future in Happy Valley, especially after spent the entirety of the spring and summer working on his game.

“I worked really hard this offseason, harder than I’ve ever worked before,” Oweh said. “I watched extra film, I put in more time than I ever have and I feel like I needed the results to come. It was big for me to show what I’m capable of. I needed this game.”

***

Despite the fact that his high school experience is firmly in the rearview mirror, Oweh’s experience at Blair Academy could end up shaping his life for several years.

In fact, if it wasn’t for that fateful encounter in the admissions office, the young defensive end would likely not be on his way to becoming an integral part of Penn State’s “championship-level” defense.

Even with his recent advancements on the football field, those that are close to Oweh say that his best form is still to come.

“I can guarantee that we haven’t seen the best football from Jayson yet,” Taylor said. “His upside is huge. We haven’t seen anything yet.”

While Oweh feels that his recent progress is years in the making, his success at the highest level of college football is even more gratifying for his former coach.

“It’s like seeing your own son go out there and achieve great things,” Taylor said, “I think we’re going to see many more games in the future where you tune in and Jayson already has a couple of sacks.”