Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley had some kind words for a few players entering the draft in a video chat with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

In the interview, Barkley gave his opinion on multiple topics ranging from best romance movie to watch during quarantine to certain NFL players’ moves during free agency.

"Sometimes you just need that extra motivation" 😤@saquon expects to see the old @TG3II this year in Atlanta. The Giants RB also thinks you'll see the old Cam and dishes on the best prospects in this year's NFL draft during exclusive interview with @TaylorRooks (@brgridiron) pic.twitter.com/ovpbEoBkgv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2020

The New York Giant also named a few players he expects to go off the board early in the first round.

“Jeudy and Lamb, CeeDee Lamb,” Barkley said in the interview. “I follow them both on Instagram and, you know, they’ll be posting stuff on Instagram, and you just see the moves they’re able to make.”

The Pro Bowl running back also mentioned his personal favorite in the draft.

“My personal favorite — I hope he goes first round but you never know, KJ [Hamler] from Penn State,” Barkley said. “He’s elusive, he’s explosive and he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands.”

With the NFL Draft moving to a virtual format for 2020 due to coronavirus, draftees won’t have the opportunity to walk across the stage when they hear their names called. Barkley, though, would cherish the opportunity to spend time at home.

“If I could do it again, I probably wouldn’t have gone to the draft… I missed my own draft party,” Barkley said. “I didn’t really get to spend as much time as I would’ve liked with my loved ones.”

The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 23 and will be held fully virtually.