Five weeks through the 2020 NFL season, former Penn Staters have had ample time to learn the potential of their respective teams.

A few players, like DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler, didn’t play due to cancellations caused by the coronavirus.

Others, like Adrian Amos and Jesse James, were off in a scheduled bye week.

Here are the Nittany Lions who exceeded expectations in Week 5.

Miles Sanders

Playing at Heinz Field for the first time as a pro, Miles Sanders’ homecoming was made even sweeter with two scores.

Sanders carried the ball 11 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-29 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His best run came at the end of the first quarter on a 74-yard dash to the end zone to level the game.

A Pittsburgh native, Sanders has accumulated 316 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns through four games played in his sophomore NFL season.

Sanders and the Eagles will hope to get back on track against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Allen Robinson

The No. 1 wide receiver on the Chicago Bears, Allen Robinson once again demonstrated why he’s at the top of the depth chart in a 20-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Robinson caught 10 passes for 90 yards in his team’s fourth win of the season and was targeted 16 times — double the amount of Chicago’s next most targeted receiver.

A seven-year vet in the NFL, Robinson is fifth in the league in receptions (35) through five games played.

Robinson and the Bears will look to bolster their NFC North position against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Mike Gesicki

With two wins in five games, the Miami Dolphins are on track to have their best season since they went 7-9 in 2018 — and that’s partially thanks to the help of Mike Gesicki at the tight end position.

Gesicki caught 83% of his targets and registered 90 yards on five catches in Miami’s 43-17 win over the injury-ridden San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The former Nittany Lion star tight end’s longest catch came late in the second quarter, when he hauled in a 70-yard reception to put the Dolphins in the red zone.

A second round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Gesicki has now amassed 1,053 receiving yards in his three-year professional career.

Gesicki and the Dolphins will look to move to .500 on the season against the winless New York Jets on Sunday.

Who to watch for in Week 6

Adrian Amos has been a key cog in the Green Bay Packers’ defensive backfield, and that won’t change on Sunday. He will be tasked with stopping a potent Buccaneers passing game in his fifth game of the 2020 campaign.

Both KJ Hamler and DaeSean Hamilton will take the field on Sunday after their Week 5 game against the New England Patriots was postponed. The Broncos will be taking on Bill Belichick and company as they try to pick up their second win of the season.

Chris Godwin, who has missed Tampa Bay’s previous three games due to injury, returned to practice on Tuesday and could prove to be a difference-maker in the squad’s tough matchup against the undefeated Green Bay Packers on Sunday.