In week two of this unusual college football season, fans across the country are likely hoping for some closer results, as all but one of last week's games resulted in a double digit victory.

Luckily for those in search of some more intriguing matchups, it will be the opening weekend for some Power Five teams as the ACC and Big 12 get their campaigns underway.

With more schools now in the mix, here are the best games to watch for this weekend.

Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina

The Tar Heels will square off against Syracuse at noon in Chapel Hill on Saturday in hopes of meeting some big expectations for 2020.

Under coach Mack Brown, North Carolina is looking to take the next step this season, but will have to start with beating an above average ACC team.

The Orange’s defense, especially its secondary, will have to step up and make some key stops against a very fast and athletic Tar Heel receiving corps.

But if the Syracuse offensive line fails to protect quarterback Tommy DeVito like it did last season, then the North Carolina front seven should have a successful day rushing the passer as well as stopping the run, which may happen as there are some new faces at linebacker for the Orange.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football earns commitment from grad transfer punter Penn State used the transfer portal to add its newest piece on special teams.

Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame

Notre Dame will (sort of) make its ACC debut this weekend as the Fighting Irish will host Duke for its season opener.

Usually an independent, the Fighting Irish joined the ACC for this upcoming football season.

The Blue Devil offense will be led by Clemson quarterback transfer Chase Brice who will be a full time starter for the first time in his college career.

With an unconventional offseason just having taken place, it should be interesting to see how well Brice works in the new system and if he has developed chemistry with the rest of the Duke offense yet.

As for Notre Dame, the Irish look to expose a relatively inexperienced Blue Devil team with Ian Book under center and a lot of other offensive pieces returning as well.

Unless Duke is able to pull off what Daniel Jones did in 2016 with an upset win in South Bend, this should be a game the Irish run away with.

No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest

The top team in the nation will make its season debut this weekend as Clemson will travel to Wake Forest on Saturday night.

Trevor Lawrence will begin what is most likely his final college football season as NFL scouts continue to salivate over the tall, athletic quarterback.

And despite losing their best receiver in Tee Higgins, the Tigers return Travis Etienne who wound up becoming one of the top backs in the country in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons are looking to avenge an ugly 52-3 loss from last season, where the team netted just 105 yards total on the day.

If they plan on keeping the game close, the Deacs will need to put pressure on Lawrence and make him uncomfortable while moving in and out of the pocket.

If the top NFL prospect has time to scan the defense and launch downfield, it could get very ugly, very quick.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE