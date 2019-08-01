Penn State is once again ranked in the top-15 of the preseason Amway Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions come in at No. 14, the third highest ranked Big Ten team.

Ohio State is the highest ranked Big Ten team at No. 5, while Michigan comes in at No. 7.

The Big Ten has seven teams in ranked in the preseason poll with Wisconsin at No. 17, Iowa at No. 19, Michigan State at No. 20 and Northwestern as the last team ranked at No. 25.

The Nittany Lions finished last season ranked No. 17 in the coaches poll.

This is the third straight year Penn State is ranked in the top-15 in the preseason poll as the Nittany Lions came in at No. 9 last season and No. 6 prior to the 2017-18 season.

The Amway Coaches Poll is a weekly poll using a panel of coaches at FBS schools.