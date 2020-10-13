Week 6 of the college football season felt like the first weekend with highly competitive matchups from noon to night.

Highly ranked teams and conference rivals faced off in what became an exciting day of football across all conferences that took the field.

While there were some upsets, the top teams — including Clemson, Alabama and Georgia — took care of business and stayed put in the AP Poll.

With all that in mind, here is what happened across the country this weekend.

Gators fall and drop to No. 10 in AP Poll

In a back-and-forth contest on Saturday, No. 4 Florida and No. 21 Texas A&M both looked desperate for a win.

The Gators came in undefeated, but they have a tough road ahead of them that includes matchups against Georgia and Tennessee.

The Aggies, meanwhile, were coming off of a tough road loss at Alabama and were hungry to get back in the win column to avoid consecutive losses.

The matchup ended up coming down to a crucial fumble by Florida running back Malik Davis late in the fourth quarter that gave the Aggies the ball back in a tied game with 3:40 left to play.

Jimbo Fisher’s team would wind the clock down and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

This upset victory became the first top-five win in Fisher’s tenure with the program beginning back in 2018.

Red River Shootout

With both teams struggling heading into this classic rivalry game, Oklahoma and No. 22 Texas were also desperate to come out with a victory.

The matchup turned out to be even more competitive than anticipated, with Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns overcoming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime.

The drama didn’t stop after the end of regulation, as the game would need four extra periods, which included scores and missed kicks before a winner could emerge.

Finally, in the fourth overtime, Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler was able to find Drake Stoops for a 25-yard game-winning score.

With both teams now 2-2 and likely out of the playoff picture, the Big 12’s only real shot at a playoff team would be 3-0 Oklahoma State, who is currently ranked seventh in the AP poll.

North Carolina remains one of the hottest teams in the country

Mack Brown and North Carolina have very quietly had themselves a tremendous start to the 2020 season.

The Tar Heels, led by quarterback Sam Howell, have had one of the best offenses not only in the ACC but the nation so far, as they’re putting up an impressive 37 points per game and sit at 3-0.

On Saturday, that offense seemed to be clicking on all cylinders, with UNC handling No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45.

Now highly placed at No. 5 in the AP Poll, Howell and the rest of the explosive offense are going to continue to carry the Heels with a defensive unit that is still trying to get going.

With a relatively friendly schedule the rest of the way, it may not be until late November that North Carolina faces a real challenge, as it will take on No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 13 Miami in back-to-back weeks to end the regular season.