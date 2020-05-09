Like the rest of the world, James Franklin has had to adapt his work as of late in order to accommodate the current situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

With all of the obstacles which have come with recruiting during the pandemic, Franklin and the rest of the Penn State coaching staff have managed to piece together another solid recruiting class thus far.

The Nittany Lions have 12 recruits committed so far in the class of 2021 and have the 11th ranked recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports.

This is thanks to the help of Zoom and other technology, as Franklin says the program has been able to give these young men a virtual experience in which they can still learn about the university and everything that comes with being a student-athlete at Penn State.

And while both he and the staff are entering uncharted waters, they are trying to keep things as normal as possible when it comes to communication with recruits.

“Obviously COVID-19 is having an impact, [but] we’re trying to keep our processes as normal as it would be,” Franklin said. “But when some of these guys want to take a deeper dive, we have the ability to do that.”

Whether it’s about topics on or off the field, the use of Zoom calls has allowed players to get a similar feel to what would usually be a visit to campus.

“If they have academic questions, we'll do an academic Zoom call with our academic staff to go over everything in detail or if they have a lot of questions about strength and conditioning, we do a strength and conditioning Zoom call with our strength staff we do that with each area, even campus tours and facility tours, we'll do those as well,” Franklin said.

Penn State has also been able to address multiple positions with 4-star talent committing at the quarterback, offensive line and defensive back positions.

While they have been able to get a good number of commits so far, the sense of the school they’re committing to is definitely compromised in a way.

And it is possible around the country that many prospects have not visited the schools to which they’ve committed.

Once again though, Franklin says that thanks to the number of online and technical resources they have, it makes the process go as smoothly as possible in terms of being able to simulate the feel of campus and the information needed to make a proper decision.

“It's not ideal, but I would say we are in a situation now where there's more available information and resources and through the internet, computers and through Zoom meetings,” Franklin said.

With in-person visits shut down for the time being, Franklin also keeps in mind that a lot of the work these kids do to decide on a school gets overlooked during the normal process, as many athletes don’t do their due diligence in terms of research before visiting a certain school.

“I always tell young men that are going through this process that they really should have done most of the homework like they're doing now, before they visited these campuses,” Franklin said.

“It's amazing how many kids will show up to our campus and they haven't done their homework ahead of time when [they] ask the school with their graduation rate and [they] should know the answer already.”

So at the end of the day, the extra research that is currently going into their decisions is a positive in Franklin’s eyes as this may not have been the case under normal conditions.

Plus with the handle that the Nittany Lion head coach seems to have on all of these new recruiting methods, technology could be an asset for the program not just for this year but moving forward as well.

“We have the ability with the Zoom calls to really try to give the student-athlete and their family a similar type of experience,” Franklin said.