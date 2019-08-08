The wide receiver group is no different from the rest of the skill positions in that it lacks experience but is rich with potential.

KJ Hamler is the offense’s most proven pass catcher and has the ability to turn any play into six points with his electric speed.

Hamler was named to the Maxwell Award watch list this preseason, which is given to the nation’s top player.

But there’s a noticeable drop off after Hamler. Hamler had more receptions, yards, and touchdowns last year than the rest of the returning receivers combined.

Hamler will be the No. 1 option from the slot position and will presumably be returning punts and kicks.

After Hamler, Dotson has the most experience among the receivers. The sophomore caught 13 passes for 203 total yards a year ago and is likely going to start alongside Hamler and Justin Shorter.

Shorter came to Happy Valley with a lot hype last year. Ranked as the No. 8 recruit in the country and the No. 1 receiver by ESPN, Shorter caught just three passes and redshirted his freshman season.

Shorter is certainly looking to take the leap from last season and prove why he was the top ranked receiver.

Hamler, Dotson and Shorter will be on the field the most for the receiving group, but there are plenty of other names that will add depth to the position group and have an impact on the offense.

One player who could surprise some people this year is redshirt sophomore Mac Hippenhammer.

Hippenhammer spent the spring months in the outfield for Penn State’s baseball team but come the fall he’ll switch gears to running routes. Hippenhammer caught his first career pass against Pitt last season for his lone touchdown of the season.

Hippenhammer played in 12 games last season while only catching six passes. Despite not being a consistent target on the field, Hippenhammer appeared in more games than both Dotson and Shorter.

Some other names that could see the field at the wideout spot this year are Cam Sullivan-Brown, Daniel George and Dan Chisena.

Chisena is a track star turned wide receiver and was put on scholarship in the middle of the spring game after catching a touchdown pass.

There are also two true freshman wide receivers from the state of Florida who will presumably end up towards the bottom of the depth chart to start their careers-- John Dunmore, a four star recruit ranked No. 147 overall by ESPN, as well as TJ Jones.