Penn State was named one of four semifinalists for the Taco Bell Live Más Student Section of the Year award on Tuesday.

It’s official we’re headed to Atlanta next week as a semifinalist for the #LiveMasStudentSectionContest! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/zq5lx7qFL2 — Nittanyville (@NittanyvillePSU) December 3, 2019

The Nittany Lions joined Clemson, LSU and Utah in the semifinals for this distinction.

The award will be released after the season.