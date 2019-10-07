From the opening whistle to the final one, Penn State’s “wild dogs” came to play against Purdue on Saturday.

The defense totaled 10 sacks against the Boilermakers, one shy of the school record, and the defensive line was responsible for eight of those sacks.

Here is a closer look at how the Wild Dogs caused havoc all game for the Purdue passing game.

It started for Penn State on the first drive of the game when Shaka Toney got his first of three sacks on the day.

After the game, Toney mentioned watching film from Purdue’s most recent game against Minnesota and spotting areas and little things with the tackles stance that he could break down.

And on this play, he saw the slow feet of the tackle, he recognized the terrible kick slide that the tackle was going into so he beat him speed to the edge and made it almost untouched to the quarterback.

Yetur Gross-Matos and Robert Windsor also both used a bull rush, rip move combination to get into the backfield and would’ve been there to get the sack if Toney wasn’t.

The next drive for Purdue, once again on third down, Toney picked up his second sack of the game on a very similar play.

Toney anticipated the snap and got off the ball way quicker than the offensive lineman and from that first second, Toney won the battle.

Toney then used his speed to create a wide arch around the slower tackle. The tackle attempt to recover and shot his hands at Toney which the defensive-end just slapped away without breaking his stride.

Toney was then athletic enough to chase down the quarterback and finish the play.

On Toney’s third and final sack of the game, he used a completely different look that was set-up by his previous sacks.

The Purdue offensive line adjusted late in the second quarter, realizing they couldn’t matchup with the Penn State offensive line, so they started to cut block on short passing plays.

On this particular third down play, all of the offensive linemen successfully cut except for the right tackle.

The bad news for Purdue was Toney was lined up over this tackle and exploded to the outside like he did on his first two sacks.

That first step pushed the offensive tackle wide as he was expecting another rush to the outside.

But then, Toney cut back into the inside when the offensive lineman was off balance, used a rip move to shed the hands and was able to violently finish the play.

This was a perfect example of Toney used rush moves early in the game to setup the pass rush later in the game.

Toney also has a great understanding of how to get offensive linemen off balance and when the perfect time to strike is.

Toney wasn’t the only member of the ‘wild dogs’ who was having fun on Saturday, as Yetur Gross-Matos got on the board with a sack of his own in the second quarter.

Penn State has Gross-Matos stunt four gaps over from his outside rush position.

This is something that wouldn’t have a chance of working unless Gross-Matos was as athletic as he is.

Although Gross-Matos makes the athletic play to get to the quarterback and finishes the play, Penn State’s two defensive tackles should get the credit for this sack.

As Gross-Matos is arching down the line his four gaps, the two defensive tackles are slanting to the right drawing the offensive linemen with them.

This works to perfect on Gross-Matos only has to get around a badly positioned center in order to make the sack.

Gross-Matos not only showed his ability on a twist play, but also just in a straight up pass rush.

On this late second quarter play, Penn State brought a lot of pressure and confused the Purdue offensive line.

Gross-Matos ended up firing off the line and barely meeting any resistance on his way to the Purdue backfield.

He didn’t finish this play as cleanly as the others, but the pure athleticism of Gross-Matos was on display and how quickly he can fire off the line and cause havoc.

The wild dogs ended the first half with a statement, their seventh sack of the first half and this one came from promising youngster, Jayson Oweh.

Oweh, in what was a theme for the Penn State defensive line, used his pure speed to beat the Purdue offensive lineman.

The tackle tries to latch on to Oweh to slow him down, but he is leaning, so Oweh is able to shove the arms off him

Oweh is then able to finish the play and get the sack.