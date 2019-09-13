Happy Valley is a special place for ESPN personality Chris Fowler.

In a video posted on Twitter, Fowler discusses the moment where he fell in love with college football and it happened in Beaver Stadium.

When and where did you fall in love with #CFB ? 9/14/74 in the old grey battleship was a momentous day for me. ⁦@PennStateFball⁩ pic.twitter.com/mKE0L6Gqn4 — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 14, 2019

Fowler says in the video that the moment happened on Sept. 14, 1974.

He says that he got a season ticket from his father, who was a faculty member, for $6.

Fowler continues that on Sept. 14 the Nittany Lions were playing Stanford and it was his first ever game in Beaver Stadium.

He said he was immediately caught up in the energy and he never saw anything like it.

"It was just unity and passion on a scale that I hadn't really seen before," Fowler said in the video.

Fowler says that after the game once Penn State won after a late touchdown there was pandemonium.

"I was addicted to college football from that time," Fowler said.