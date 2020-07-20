Penn State vs Purdue, Micah Parsons (11) sack
Buy Now

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) chases down Purdue quarterback Jake Plummer (13) for a sack during the football game against Purdue at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The No. 12 Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 35-7.

 Jonah Rosen

Micah Parsons has once again been heralded as one of the top linebackers in the country.

Parsons landed on the Butkus Award watch list on Monday, a trophy given out to the best linebacker in the nation at the end of the season.

The Nittany Lion linebacker was a finalist for the award in 2019 after putting up 109 total tackles along with four forced fumbles and five sacks.

Parsons was one of 51 players named to the watch list and is also a member of the Bednarik Award watch list, an award given out to the best defensive player in the country.

