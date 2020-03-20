Chris Godwin may be searching for a new number soon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver and former Penn State star has worn No. 12 throughout his entire NFL career, but with Tampa Bay signing Tom Brady on Friday, Godwin may have a new look next season.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Godwin said that he would give up the number to the future hall of fame quarterback if Brady wants it.

“If he don’t want it … I’mma keep it” 😂Bucs WR @CGtwelve_ says he would definitely give his No. 12 to “the GOAT” @TomBrady in exclusive FaceTime with @TaylorRooks @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QM29hLGRHs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2020

“I mean everybody has been blowin’ me up about it,” Godwin said in the interview. “You know all my socials, phone calls, the whole nine. And to me, I mean, obviously it’s a very important number. But, I mean, at the end of the day, if Tom wants it, you know, I kinda gotta defer to that, you know?

“He’s the goat. He’s so accomplished. He’s got the big brand and just me as a guy that’s still tryna establish himself, I feel like just out of respect. But if he don’t want it, by all means I’m gonna keep it.”

Godwin will be entering his fourth season in the NFL in 2020 and is coming off of a breakout year with 86 receptions and 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

All three of these were career highs for the young receiver.

Godwin played at Penn State from 2014-16 and had over 2,000 receiving yards and tallied 18 touchdowns over his three seasons with the blue and white.