Before graduating from Penn State in 2018, Keith Oliphant crafted a relationship with the Penn State football team as a manager for James Franklin’s squad.

And now he is utilizing his network for a cause he believes in.

Oliphant worked with a team to organize “Movement for the Movement," a two-part virtual event that featured a panel discussion about social injustice, followed by a workout including notable Nittany Lions such as Trace McSorley and Grant Haley.

At first, Oliphant expected the event to only consist of the workout portion to fundraise for Youth Guidance — a nonprofit organization designed to help children succeed in school and in life, according to its mission statement.

But, he eventually decided to start a discussion about the inequalities Black people face in America.

“My initial plan was to just have the workout portion and bring in some of my resources, these athletes I have relationships with, to raise awareness for the issue,” Oliphant said. “But just thinking about it deeper, I thought it wasn't really going to be enough and it wasn't going to drive the message I really wanted to get out there.”

After deciding the format of the event, Oliphant and his team crafted the panel in a well-rounded way to be able to discuss a wide range of topics about being Black in America.

“My team and I were very strategic on who we selected to be on the panel, because with these topics there's so much to talk about,” Oliphant said. “The hour we were going to give to this panel wasn’t close to enough.”

After deliberating, Oliphant selected five panelists with different backgrounds. One of those panelists was Jason Cabinda, former Penn State and current Detroit Lions linebacker.

Cabinda, who makes a name for himself on social media when it comes to activism, accepted the invitation to speak in the event to make his voice heard as a Black man in the NFL.

“To me, having my voice and being able to use my platform with something like this [allows me] to speak for people who don't have the same voice — people who are just as passionate about these things but don’t have the means to be able to make the impact they would like to,” Cabinda said.

Cabinda has spent time with two organizations after going undrafted in 2018, and is currently rostered with the Detroit Lions.

And as the NFL season inches closer, Cabinda expects himself and his professional peers to continue the fight for equality — he just doesn’t know what that will look like yet.

“I definitely expect a majority of players to be making statements and to be doing types of demonstrations that will be very impactful toward this movement,” Cabinda said. “I don't think any teams have really had the time to sit down and talk about exactly what they want to do...

“I definitely do believe there'll be a lot of activism this season.”

Among the other panelists were Franklin, Dr. Whitney Gaskins, Dr. Nevin J. Heard and Sean Price.

Franklin, one of 14 coaches of color on the FBS level, described his experiences as a Black coach and gave his perspective as a leader of a team.

“The way I talk to my friends is very different from the way I talked to my athletic director and the president of the university,” Franklin said during the panel discussion. “And I think as people of color and specifically as Black men, we have to understand how to navigate this world and I wish we were at a point where that wasn’t the case.”

While one goal was to educate its 1,200-plus viewers about some of the struggles of being Black and what allies can do to be better informed, another goal for was to directly impact children in Oliphant’s area through fundraising.

To incentivize people to donate, Movement for the Movement implemented prize drawings for donations of $50 or more, including a pair of cleats signed by McSorley.

As of July 27, the event has raised $5,840 with all proceeds benefiting Youth Guidance.

The donation portal is still open as of July 28 and can be found here.

“One of the objectives of this event was to help the youth here in Chicago. These issues aren’t just in corporate America and after we graduate — they start when we’re born,” Oliphant said. “We’re born into the systematic structure, and to be able to raise the money to support them and these organizations that are really trying to empower Black people is awesome.”

